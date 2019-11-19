TD sheds concept of traditional bank office with new Toronto Wealth Innovation Lab

“We created the Wealth Innovation Lab for both our colleagues and clients — a sleek, modern workspace that enables colleagues to live and breathe an innovation mindset as we strive to delivery legendary experiences for our clients,” said Paul Clark, president, TD direct investing and head of wealth innovation and project delivery.

“There’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to office design and the space reflects that. We don’t want to tell people where to sit or how to work; we want them to have the freedom and flexibility to choose what’s best for them and their changing needs.”

TD’s new office also includes several meeting rooms, as well as private spaces designed for work that requires greater focus.

Other notable features include a Games Café, a modern kitchen and a convenient self-serve snack bar that operates on an honour system. Adding to the green-tinted decor throughout the Innovation Lab are 63 hand-curated pieces of art, all of which have been created by female artists.