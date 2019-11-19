TD sheds concept of traditional bank office with new Toronto Wealth Innovation Lab

By MobileSyrup Nov 19, 2019 | 1:02 PM EST
TD’s new office takes cues from silicon valley tech giants
TD has a new downtown Toronto Wealth Innovation Lab which encompasses two floors — connected by an internal stairwell — and spans nearly 90,000 square feet.
The Lab offers workspaces for roughly 800 TD Wealth employees.
The sleek new space officially opened in June 2019 and looks more like a Silicon Valley tech giant’s office than what you would expect from a bank.
The bank says that its new, modern office was designed to meet the ever-changing needs of its clients and employees
“We created the Wealth Innovation Lab for both our colleagues and clients — a sleek, modern workspace that enables colleagues to live and breathe an innovation mindset as we strive to delivery legendary experiences for our clients,” said Paul Clark, president, TD direct investing and head of wealth innovation and project delivery.
“There’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to office design and the space reflects that. We don’t want to tell people where to sit or how to work; we want them to have the freedom and flexibility to choose what’s best for them and their changing needs.”
TD’s new office also includes several meeting rooms, as well as private spaces designed for work that requires greater focus.
Other notable features include a Games Café, a modern kitchen and a convenient self-serve snack bar that operates on an honour system. Adding to the green-tinted decor throughout the Innovation Lab are 63 hand-curated pieces of art, all of which have been created by female artists.
The Innovation Labs’ mobile workspaces can be transformed to either a sitting or a standing desk with the simple press of a button.
From a technology standpoint, meeting rooms in the office are equipped with large screens and cameras to facilitate remote collaboration with other TD offices and the bank’s various partners.
Specific meeting rooms feature tinted windows to protect confidential information.
The space is also home to the state-of-the-art TD MoneyTalk studio, the focal point powering the creation of original content for its advisors, planners and clients.
The modern studio’s massive screen is also one of North America’s largest high-definition curved displays.
The TD Wealth Innovation Lab has been chosen as a finalist for Canadian Chapter REmmy Award, which recognize leadership excellence, innovation, sustainable design, and social responsibility in corporate real estate and workplace management.
