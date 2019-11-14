Place music around your home with Spotify on Magic Leap One

Spotify is now live on Magic Leap World.
With the Magic Leap One augmented reality headset users can place their favourite music on Spotify around their homes via mobile, desktop or tablet.
With the app, you’re able to pin playlists, recently played artists, albums and tracks to different locations in your home. As your playlists grow, so will the content in and around your home.
This means if you’ve attached Post Malone’s latest album to your kitchen when you move to that room, it’ll start playing his music.
There’s also background music integration, which means it will continue to play even when you switch apps on your Magic Leap One. And because of that, integration developers will be able to build apps that play audio in the background.
You’ll need a Spotify Premium subscription to use the feature. You can also attach a pair of headphones if you don’t want to use the Magic Leap’s speakers.
Comments