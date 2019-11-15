Here’s what’s coming to CTV Throwback and CTV Movies in December

There’s Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Prime Video and so many other streaming services available in Canada. While Bell has Crave, the company also offers streaming via CTV.ca and the CTV app.
Available in the CTV app is ‘CTV Throwback’ and ‘CTV Movies,’ which both offer free streaming of full seasons of classic series.
Here’s all of the content hitting CTV’s platforms in December.
CTV Throwback
- The Guardian (seasons 1-3) December 5th
- Baywatch (seasons 3-4) December 10th
- Baywatch (seasons 5-6) December 11th
- Family Law (seasons 1-3) December 12th
- The Flying Nun (seasons 1-3) December 19th
- Fantasy Island (1997, seasons 1-7) December 26th
CTV Movies
- Bye Bye Birdie (1963) December 5th
- Oliver! December 5th
- Oliver Twist (2005) December 5th
- All That Jazz December 12th
- Godspell December 12th
- The Jolson Story December 12th
- Annie (2014) December 19th
- Paris Holiday December 19th
- Road to Bali December 19th
- Road to Rio December 19th
- When You’re in Love December 19th
- A Woman of Distinction December 19th
- Stomp The Yard December 26th
- Stomp The Yard: Homecoming December 26th
- Tap December 26th
- Tommy December 26th
- Crumb December 31st
- Steel Magnolias (1989) December 31st
