PUGB Mobile update introduces new ‘Royale Pass Season 10’

The updated version of PUGB Mobile introduces the new Royale Pass Season 10: Fury of the Wasteland.
It also includes a new ‘Team Deathmatch’ along with a new weapon for the Vikendi map.
The new Deathmatch map called ‘The Ruins’ is set in a rainforest that has lots of hiding spots. The new weapon is called the MP5K and is a sub-machine gun. It has a high rate of fire and can be customized.
The Vikendi map also includes a new vehicle called the Zima that is resistant to damage but is somewhat slower than other vehicles.
The tenth season is based on a post-apocalyptic theme that comes with new outfits and emotes. It also includes a new rewards tier.
Source: PUBG Via: Android Central
