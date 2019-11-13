PREVIOUS|
PUGB Mobile update introduces new ‘Royale Pass Season 10’

The update includes a new weapon and vehicle for the Vikendi map

Nov 13, 2019

8:06 AM EST

The updated version of PUGB Mobile introduces the new Royale Pass Season 10: Fury of the Wasteland.

It also includes a new ‘Team Deathmatch’ along with a new weapon for the Vikendi map.

The new Deathmatch map called ‘The Ruins’ is set in a rainforest that has lots of hiding spots. The new weapon is called the MP5K and is a sub-machine gun. It has a high rate of fire and can be customized.

The Vikendi map also includes a new vehicle called the Zima that is resistant to damage but is somewhat slower than other vehicles.

The tenth season is based on a post-apocalyptic theme that comes with new outfits and emotes. It also includes a new rewards tier.

Source: PUBG Via: Android Central 

