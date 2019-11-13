Apple’s highest-end MacBook Pro now costs $7,459 in Canada

Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at an expensive $3,000 CAD, with the price ranging up to a mind-boggling $7,459 in Canada.
Just for fun, we built (but didn’t buy) the most expensive version of Apple’s new MacBook in the company’s online store. Without any software add-ons, the large laptop’s maximum price is just under $7,500 CAD — and that’s without including taxes.
For that price, you’re getting the 9th gen Intel i9 chipset that turbo clocks up to 5GHz, 64GB of DDR4 RAM, an AMD Radeon Pro 5500M with 8GB of GDDR6 and memory and 8TB of onboard storage.
To compare, the cheapest model includes a 9th gen Intel i7 that turbo boosts up to 4.5GHz, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, an AMD Radeon Pro 530M with 4GB of GDDRR6 memory and 512GB of storage.
Apple is still charging a premium for some parts like RAM and internal storage, but overall, the latest MacBook is a powerhouse.
Depending on your use case you may need to build a more expensive version of this computer, but the base model isn’t bad by any stretch of the imagination. If you need a cheaper MacBook Pro, the 13-inch Pro starts at $1,700.
Source: Apple
