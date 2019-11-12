PREVIOUS|
News

Sonic the Hedgehog gets a makeover in new movie trailer

As promised, Paramount has redesigned Sonic's look following fan backlash

Nov 12, 2019

11:45 AM EST

0 comments

Sonic the Hedgehog

In April, Paramount revealed the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog, a live-action adaptation of the classic Sega video games of the same name.

However, fans immediately took umbrage at the titular hedgehog’s look, prompting the studio to delay the movie as it worked on a redesign.

Now, the fruits of that labour have finally been revealed in a second trailer.

Sonic‘s new look certainly is more cartoonish and faithful to the games. Additionally, a rendition of classic Sonic song “Green Hill Zone” can be heard in the first part of the trailer.

However, Jim Carrey’s performance as Doctor Robotnik seems to have remained unchanged, meaning there will still likely be at least one utterly terrible part of the movie.

It’s worth noting that Sonic has even more Canadian connections beyond the Newmarket, Ontario-born actor, as the film was shot in Vancouver.

Sonic the Hedgehog races into theatres on February 14th, 2020.

Image credit: Paramount Pictures

Related Articles

News

Nov 8, 2019

7:08 PM EST

Epic Games Store to offer Quebec-made The Messenger for free

News

Nov 7, 2019

7:09 AM EST

The Pokémon Company announces official competition for ‘Sword’ and ‘Shield’

News

Nov 11, 2019

1:53 PM EST

Here are all the games hitting Google Stadia at launch

Features

Dec 2, 2018

5:12 PM EST

This augmented reality tattoo brings ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ to life [Sticky or Not]

Comments