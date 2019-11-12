AirPods Pro reportedly back in stock at many Apple Stores

Getting your hands on Apple’s high-end and elusive earbuds has been a hassle since they launched at the end of October.
Now some stores around Canada have them back in stock. For instance, in the Greater Toronto Area, people can pick up the headphones today at the Eaton Centre.
If you don’t want to pick them up in-store, you can still order them online, but they’ll take a while to reach you. For me, the site says my order would arrive between December 3rd and 11th.
If you’re interested to see how the expensive noise-cancelling AirPods stack up against the originals, check out MobileSyrup’s reviews.
Source: Apple
