PREVIOUS|
News

AirPods Pro reportedly back in stock at many Apple Stores

It's now a bit easier to get your hands on AirPods Pro headphones in Canada

Nov 12, 2019

11:52 AM EST

0 comments

Getting your hands on Apple’s high-end and elusive earbuds has been a hassle since they launched at the end of October.

Now some stores around Canada have them back in stock. For instance, in the Greater Toronto Area, people can pick up the headphones today at the Eaton Centre.

If you don’t want to pick them up in-store, you can still order them online, but they’ll take a while to reach you. For me, the site says my order would arrive between December 3rd and 11th.

If you’re interested to see how the expensive noise-cancelling AirPods stack up against the originals, check out MobileSyrup’s reviews.

Source: Apple

Related Articles

News

Sep 23, 2019

7:02 PM EST

Amazon’s AirPod competitors to cost less than $100, offer fitness features: report

News

Nov 11, 2019

8:24 AM EST

iPhone 12 concept design shows off four rear-facing cameras

News

Nov 11, 2019

11:14 AM EST

Apple reportedly plans to launch AR headset in 2022, smart glasses in 2023

News

Nov 11, 2019

6:24 PM EST

Apple reportedly plans to release an iPad Pro with dual cameras in 2020

Comments