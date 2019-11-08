Roku app update brings remote controls, voice search to Apple Watch

Roku’s latest remote control app for iPhone brings new features, including the ability to navigate and search for content on the Apple Watch.
Version 6.1.3 brings remote control features to the Apple Watch, which works similarly to Apple’s own Remote app for controlling Apple TV.
Roku says the control options are the same as what you’d find in the mobile phone app, but “sized for your wrist.”
Additionally, users can launch channels from the watch screen. Roku lists the channels in order of most recently watched.
The update also brings voice search to the watch. Users can tap the voice icon to issue commands like “Launch Netflix,” or “Search for Comedies.” This only works with select Roku device and Roku TV models.
Finally, the update also brings ‘Remote finder’ to Roku on the Apple Watch. This lets users signal their Roku remote from the watch app, making it play an audible chime. It’ll help next time you lose your remote in your couch cushions. Remote finder is only available on the Roku Ultra and select Roku TV models.
To get the new features, search for Roku on the Apple Watch App Store or update to the latest Roku app on your iPhone.
These changes follow after Roku streaming devices gained access to the Apple TV app last month, allowing Roku owners to view Apple TV+ content.
Source: 9to5Mac
