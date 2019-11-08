Google slashing Pixel 3a and 3a XL price by $150 for Black Friday

Google isn’t slacking on its Black Friday deals this year. The company is offering one of the best mid-range phones of the year for $150 off.
The Pixel 3a currently starts at $549 CAD, which means it’s going down to $399 CAD. The larger 3a XL starts at $649, with Google now selling it for $499 CAD from November 28th to December 2nd.
In addition to these upcoming deals, the tech giant is also selling some smart home products and phones at discounted prices right now.
- Pixel 3/3XL – $599/$729 (save $400)
- Google Home Mini – $49 (save $30)
- Google Nest Hello + Google Nest Hub – $299 (save $169)
- Google Nest Thermostat E – $199 (save $30)
- Nest Cam Indoor 3 pack – $522 (save $225)
