News

Zacian and Zamazenta Edition Nintendo Switch Lite now available in Canada

Pokémon Sword and Shield don't come with the console

Nov 8, 2019

3:53 PM EST

Nintendo of Canada is now selling the Zacian and Zamazenta Edition Nintendo Switch Lite console.

The console comes in a light grey colour with blue and red joysticks and buttons.

The device has the Zacian and Zamazenta illustrations on the back. The two are the legendaries that are featured in the upcoming titles Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. It’s important to note that the console doesn’t come with the Pokémon Sword and Shield games.

Even though it’s a special edition variant, it costs $259.99 CAD like the other models.

Source: @NintendoCanada 

