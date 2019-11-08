Apple ‘thrilled’ with initial response to Apple TV+ TV shows: report

Apple is reportedly “thrilled” with the initial response it has received to the content on its Apple TV+ streaming service.
The streaming service launched in Canada on November 1st. Its four main shows include The Morning Show, See, For all Mankind and Dickinson.
The Hollywood Reporter and Variety report that the four shows were watched by millions in just the first three days the service was available for.
It has been reported that the shows have been renewed for a second season on the streaming service. 9to5Mac reported that the average time spent watching the shows was high and exceeded Apple’s expectations.
Variety indicated that viewers that watched one episode of one of the four titles all came back to watch more content on the platform.
There are no concrete numbers regarding how many people Apple was able to get to subscribe to the service versus those that are using Apple TV+ on a free trial basis.
In terms of new shows, Apple announced that M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant will debut on November 28th, followed by Truth Be Told on December 6th.
Apple TV+ is priced at $5.99 CAD per month.
Source: 9to5Mac
