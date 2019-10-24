Samsung unveils Exynos 990 processor and new 5G modem

Samsung has finally unveiled the Exynos 990 system on a chip that it plans to integrate into its 2020 flagships.
The processor is built on Samsung’s 7m process and also features a Mali-G77 GPU. Due to this, the new chipset is 20 percent more power-efficient than Samsung’s Exynos 980.
This Exynos processor also lacks an integrated 5G modem like the Exynos 980, strangely enough. However, Samsung also revealed the 5G Exynos Modem 5123, which it can pair with the 5G modem.
The Exynos 990 can also support up displays with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to six cameras with a resolution of 108-megapixels.
The 5G chip supports both sub 6GHz and mmWave 5G bands. Supporting 5G bands allow it to work in a variety of areas with 5G connectivity. According to Samsung, the chip supports a maximum download speed of 5.1Gpbs on sub-6Hz and 7.35Gpbs on mmWave.
Lastly, Samsung unveiled a 12GB of RAM memory chip, which it can integrate into smartphones.
It’s likely we’ll see all these chips in Samsung’s 2020 lineup of flagship smartphones. That said, Samsung Exynos processors don’t come to North America, so it’s unlikely that we’ll ever see any of these chips in Canada.
Source: Samsung, Via: VentureBeat
