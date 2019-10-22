Patent application suggests Samsung is developing an AR headset

A patent application that surfaced online has revealed Samsung could be working on an augmented reality (AR) headset.
Dutch publication, Galaxy Club, discovered the patent application. The headset has a screen in each lens with a cable running down the right arm of the design. It’s unclear whether the cable is meant for charging the headset or if it’s there because it’s a wired.
This would be tech giant’s first venture into augmented reality following its focus on mobile Gear VR headsets. The last time that Samsung released a VR headset enclosure for its smartphones was in 2017.
It should be noted that since this is simply a patent application, the design could just depict a product that is being internally created and could possibly never make its way to the public.
Samsung is not the only tech giant experimenting with an augmented reality headset. Bloomberg recently reported that Apple plans to release its rumoured augmented reality headset in 2020.
Image credit: Galaxy Club
Source: Galaxy Club Via: The Verge
