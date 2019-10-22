PREVIOUS|
News

Patent application suggests Samsung is developing an AR headset

Samsung is the latest tech giant to experiment with augmented reality technology

Oct 22, 2019

12:35 PM EDT

0 comments

A patent application that surfaced online has revealed Samsung could be working on an augmented reality (AR) headset.

Dutch publication, Galaxy Club, discovered the patent application. The headset has a screen in each lens with a cable running down the right arm of the design. It’s unclear whether the cable is meant for charging the headset or if it’s there because it’s a wired.

This would be tech giant’s first venture into augmented reality following its focus on mobile Gear VR headsets. The last time that Samsung released a VR headset enclosure for its smartphones was in 2017.

It should be noted that since this is simply a patent application, the design could just depict a product that is being internally created and could possibly never make its way to the public.

Samsung is not the only tech giant experimenting with an augmented reality headset. Bloomberg recently reported that Apple plans to release its rumoured augmented reality headset in 2020.

Image credit: Galaxy Club 

Source: Galaxy Club Via: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Oct 22, 2019

8:45 AM EDT

Some U.K. banks taking security action after Samsung S10 fingerprint flaw

News

Oct 22, 2019

12:59 PM EDT

Samsung aims to sell five to six million foldable phones in 2020

News

Oct 9, 2019

10:57 AM EDT

Apple’s long-rumoured AR headset might release in the second quarter of 2020

News

Sep 19, 2019

9:10 PM EDT

Apple launches Reality Composer AR app on iPhone and iPad

Comments