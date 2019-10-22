Google Stadia Founder’s Edition has sold out in Canada

Google has announced that the Founder’s Edition for its Stadia game streaming service has sold out worldwide, including in Canada.
For $169.99 CAD, the Founder’s Edition included:
- Limited-edition Night Blue Stadia controller
- Chromecast Ultra (supports 4K)
- Three-month Stadia Pro subscription (supports 4K/60fps streaming)
- First dibs on Stadia Name
- One 3-month ‘Buddy Pass’ to gift Stadia Pro to a friend
- The full Destiny 2 experience (includes base game, all previous add-ons, the new Shadowkeep expansion and annual pass for future content)
For a while, the Founder’s Edition was the only way to play Stadia at launch. However, Google introduced a replacement Premiere Edition in September which costs the same but lacks a few of the perks.
The Premiere Edition includes the following:
- Stadia Clearly White controller
- Chromecast Ultra
- Three-month Stadia Pro subscription
- Destiny 2: The Collection
The Premiere Edition is available exclusively at the Google Store. Stadia will launch in Canada on November 19th.
Source: Google
Comments