Google Stadia Founder’s Edition has sold out in Canada

You can still get the Premiere Edition, though

Oct 22, 2019

12:41 PM EDT

Google has announced that the Founder’s Edition for its Stadia game streaming service has sold out worldwide, including in Canada.

For $169.99 CAD, the Founder’s Edition included:

  • Limited-edition Night Blue Stadia controller
  • Chromecast Ultra (supports 4K)
  • Three-month Stadia Pro subscription (supports 4K/60fps streaming)
  • First dibs on Stadia Name
  • One 3-month ‘Buddy Pass’ to gift Stadia Pro to a friend
  • The full Destiny 2 experience (includes base game, all previous add-ons, the new Shadowkeep expansion and annual pass for future content)

For a while, the Founder’s Edition was the only way to play Stadia at launch. However, Google introduced a replacement Premiere Edition in September which costs the same but lacks a few of the perks.

The Premiere Edition includes the following:

  • Stadia Clearly White controller
  • Chromecast Ultra
  • Three-month Stadia Pro subscription
  • Destiny 2: The Collection

The Premiere Edition is available exclusively at the Google Store. Stadia will launch in Canada on November 19th.

Source: Google

