News

Pokémon Go to get online multiplayer battles in early 2020

Become the very best, online

Oct 22, 2019

12:31 PM EDT

Niantic has confirmed that it will add online multiplayer battles to Pokémon Go in early 2020.

Player versus player battles first came to the game in December, around two and a half years after its launch. However, this feature could only be used with people locally or friends in your Ultra and Best Friends lists.

With the upcoming ‘Go Battle League,’ you’ll be able to face off against random players online. According to Niantic, players “will be able to walk in order to earn entry into the Go Battle League,” although specific details have yet to be confirmed.

The developer says it will reveal more about the Go Battle League in an upcoming video.

Source: Niantic

