Here’s how to stream the NBA season in Canada

The Toronto Raptors are set to defend their championship title tonight during the NBA season-opening game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
With the success of the Raptors earlier this year, it is likely that Canadians will be tuning into the game. If you don’t have cable you may be wondering how you can watch the games.
When it comes to streaming, Canadians have two main options through two networks’ streaming apps. The games will air on Sportsnet’s and TSN’s respective apps.
Sportsnet offers SN NOW, which gives subscribers the ability to livestream sports events.
Subscribers can choose to purchase a monthly pass $19.99 CAD, or a seven-day pass for $9.99 CAD.
The SN Now app is available on Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV and in the iOS App Store and on Google Play.
TSN offers TSN Direct, a livestreaming sports service with two subscriptions. You can buy a day pass for $4.99 CAD, or a monthly pass for $19.99 CAD.
TSN Direct is available on desktop, Apple TV, Samsung SmartTV, Xbox One, and the iOS App Store and on Google Play.
Both TSN’s and Sportsnet’s packages also include the option to livestream other sports events such as the NHL, MLB, and WWE.
