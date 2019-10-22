Lucky Mobile launches app to help customers monitor their account

Bell’s prepaid wireless brand Lucky Mobile has announced that its My Account app is now available for both Android and iPhone users.
The app lets users check their balance, monitor their usage, and top-up their account using a credit card, visa debit card, or top-up card.
If you are registered with the Lucky Mobile network, your device will automatically recognize your phone and give you immediate access to the app.
The app was soft-launched earlier this year on September 13th and is now officially released.
The My Account app is available for free in the iOS App Store and on Google Play.
Image credit: Lucky Mobile
Source: Lucky Mobile
