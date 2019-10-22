PREVIOUS|
News

Lucky Mobile launches app to help customers monitor their account

The app will help Lucky Mobile customers to check their balance and monitor their usage

Oct 22, 2019

4:33 PM EDT

0 comments

Lucky Mobile

Bell’s prepaid wireless brand Lucky Mobile has announced that its My Account app is now available for both Android and iPhone users.

The app lets users check their balance, monitor their usage, and top-up their account using a credit card, visa debit card, or top-up card.

If you are registered with the Lucky Mobile network, your device will automatically recognize your phone and give you immediate access to the app.

The app was soft-launched earlier this year on September 13th and is now officially released.

The My Account app is available for free in the iOS App Store and on Google Play.

Image credit: Lucky Mobile

Source: Lucky Mobile

Related Articles

News

Oct 21, 2019

11:31 AM EDT

Bell reduces prices for its 20GB and 50GB unlimited and shared data plans

News

Aug 20, 2019

10:33 AM EDT

Lucky Mobile adds unlimited data with speeds throttled at 128 Kbps

Business

Oct 22, 2019

5:41 PM EDT

CTV News says its election night coverage was the most-watched in Canada

News

Oct 17, 2019

6:49 PM EDT

Stephen King’s The Outsider to stream exclusively in Canada on Crave in January

Comments