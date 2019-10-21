PREVIOUS|
News

Yelp Apple Watch update adds compass integration to help find businesses

The app also now more closely resembles its iOS counterpart

Oct 21, 2019

7:07 PM EDT

0 comments

Apple Watch Yelp

Yelp has updated its Apple Watch app with compass functionality that helps you find businesses.

Now, when a business is pulled up in the app, you’ll see a small compass in the bottom right-hand corner. The app’s compass will turn in real-time based on where you’re facing and estimate how far the business is from you.

The compass feature is only available on Apple Watch Series 5.

However, any Apple Watch user running watchOS 6 will now be able to display their Yelp iOS app personal preferences on their smartwatch. These will be labelled ‘for you’ using the same heart icon that was recently introduced in the iOS app.

Finally, Yelp says it has “modernized” the look of its Apple Watch app across all smartwatches. The changes include an updated scrolling user interface and overall app design that closely mirrors the iOS app.

Via: 9to5Mac

Related Articles

Business

Apr 4, 2017

2:40 PM EDT

Yelp acquires Toronto-based Turnstyle for $20 million

News

Oct 21, 2014

9:51 AM EDT

Restaurant discovery service Zomato launches in Toronto

News

Aug 27, 2019

8:08 PM EDT

Yelp introduces new personalization features to customize search results

News

Oct 8, 2019

3:49 PM EDT

Apple might still be working on Apple Watch sleep features

Comments