Rogers Samsung S10 line, A70 and A50 to get October security patch soon

Along with the Samsung phones, the LG G6 is set to get Android 9.0 Pie 'soon'

Oct 18, 2019

12:30 PM EDT

0 comments

S10

Every now and then, Rogers posts a list of upcoming software updates on its community forum.

According to the most recent list, several Samsung devices, as well as the LG G6, are set to get some major updates shorty.

First up, the October Android security patch is coming to a bunch of Samsung phones this month. The update list mentions a ‘Samsung RCS client’ update as well, but it isn’t clear what this entails. It likely has something to do with an RCS update that started rolling out to Rogers and Koodo S10 phones earlier this year.

RCS is a Google-lead revamp of the SMS messaging standard. In partnership with carriers, Google’s RCS brings modern features like read receipts to standard text messages.

The Samsung Galaxy A70 will get the security patch and RCS client update on October 21st, while the Galaxy A50 will get it on October 28th.

Also on the 28th, the update will come to the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e.

Finally, the Rogers post says the LG G6 Android 9.0 Pie update is “coming soon.”

While it’s exciting to learn when an update is coming for your device, it’s important to remember that sometimes things change. In other words, the update may get delayed.

Source: Rogers

