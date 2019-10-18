Pixel 4 doesn’t offer two-button navigation from Android Pie

We knew it would happen, but now it’s official: the Pixel 4 doesn’t offer two-button navigation.
If you remember back when Android 9.0 Pie came out, Google introduced the first iteration of its gesture navigation. It replaced the standard three-button navigation with a two-button system, dubbed ‘pill’ navigation by users because of the pill-shaped home button.
While some were fans of the navigation system, by and large the pill was a stop-gap between three-button navigation and true gestures.
With Android 10, Google added true gesture navigation to its mobile OS. It’s a much better system than two-button navigation, but opinions are still divided.
Unfortunately, those who get a Pixel 4 can only choose between gestures and the old three-button system. Pill navigation is no longer present.
However, older devices upgrading to Android 10 may retain the old option. Google’s Pixel 3 line, for example, still offers two-button navigation.
Other manufacturers may not, however. OnePlus, for example, ditched two-button navigation on its phones with the Android 10 update.
Ultimately, if you’re a big fan of two-button navigation, you may not want to upgrade your phone anytime soon.
Source: Android Police
Comments