Google Assistant and Google App now support dark mode

It's been a long time coming, but Google's apps that use the most white space now features a dark mode

Oct 16, 2019

2:58 PM EDT

Google has finally updated the phone-based Assistant and Google App interfaces with dark mode.

Multiple Pixel Phones running Android 10 in our office now feature a dark mode within the two apps when the system-wide ‘Dark theme’ is enabled.

Even the ‘Explore’ and the ‘My Day’ pages are dark to match the rest of the interface in Google Assistant. Although, the assistant is a bit darker than the Google app, which is a dark grey.

This update has been a long time coming and almost rounds out Google’s suite of consumer apps to all have a dark mode.

There is no way to change the look of the Assitant without altering the system-wide settings, but you can set the Google app to your preferred theme in the app’s ‘General Settings.’ The control is under the ‘Theme’ heading.

For me at least, I’m still waiting on Maps, Gmail, Google Docs and Podcasts to adopt darker interfaces.

While Gmail is supposedly coming soon, I’ll be content for now with the new Assistant interface since it’s something that I interact with regularly.

