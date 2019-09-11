Some users are getting Gmail for Android’s dark mode

Now that Android 10 has dropped with its new Dark Theme, Google is finally bringing the shadowy interface to Gmail on Android.
It’s being reported that the Gmail dark mode is rolling out via a server-side update and it functions very similarly to the dark mode in other Google-branded apps.
That means you can set it to be always dark, always light or to match your system theme.
So far none of our phones in the office have the update, but if you do, it should be the first option within the ‘General settings, ‘ according to 9to5Google.
If you want to get a glimpse of what Gmail looks like with a dark theme, check out the Android 10 website.
Source: 9to5Google
