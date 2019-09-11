News
PREVIOUS|

Some users are getting Gmail for Android’s dark mode

Get ready to crush emails in the dark

Sep 11, 2019

12:03 PM EDT

0 comments

Now that Android 10 has dropped with its new Dark Theme, Google is finally bringing the shadowy interface to Gmail on Android.

It’s being reported that the Gmail dark mode is rolling out via a server-side update and it functions very similarly to the dark mode in other Google-branded apps.

That means you can set it to be always dark, always light or to match your system theme.

So far none of our phones in the office have the update, but if you do, it should be the first option within the ‘General settings, ‘ according to 9to5Google.

If you want to get a glimpse of what Gmail looks like with a dark theme, check out the Android 10 website.

Source: 9to5Google

Related Articles

News

Aug 28, 2019

2:28 PM EDT

Microsoft is embracing dark mode on Office 365 and Outlook on mobile

News

Aug 29, 2019

8:04 PM EDT

Gmail on Android gets swipe-to-switch gestures

News

Jun 26, 2019

4:20 PM EDT

SwiftKey to lose access to Gmail unless it complies with Google’s new data policies

News

Aug 20, 2019

5:20 PM EDT

Gmail releasing update to improve its grammar and spell check system

Comments