News
PREVIOUS|

Interac Debit expands Apple Pay and Google Pay in-app purchases in Canada

Scotiabank and Tangerine join a growing list of companies supporting the feature

Oct 15, 2019

12:43 PM EDT

0 comments

Interac

Interac has announced that support for Apple Pay and Google Pay debit in-app and in-browser purchases is now widely available in Canada.

Over the past year, in-app and in-browser debt purchases were supported by ATB, Canada’s Credit Unions, Coast Capital, Desjardins, Moneris and National Bank. Now, Scotiabank and Tangerine have joined the list of financial institutions enabling the feature.

It’s important to note that businesses still need to allow this functionality on their end. Some of the participating companies include SkipTheDishes, foodora, Second Cup, Shell Canada, Maison Simons and MTY Group.

A full list of supporting businesses can be found on Interac’s respective Apple Pay and Google Pay pages.

Source: Interac

Related Articles

News

May 14, 2019

2:04 PM EDT

iTunes in Canada now supports Apple Pay as payment method

News

Sep 20, 2014

3:48 PM EDT

Google Play Store will soon list in-app purchase pricing, force devs to publish physical address

News

Sep 4, 2019

3:50 PM EDT

Android 10 will bring a new Google Pay card-switcher to the Power menu

News

Oct 15, 2019

11:00 AM EDT

Next-gen Google Assistant isn’t coming to Canada yet

Comments