Interac Debit expands Apple Pay and Google Pay in-app purchases in Canada

Interac has announced that support for Apple Pay and Google Pay debit in-app and in-browser purchases is now widely available in Canada.
Over the past year, in-app and in-browser debt purchases were supported by ATB, Canada’s Credit Unions, Coast Capital, Desjardins, Moneris and National Bank. Now, Scotiabank and Tangerine have joined the list of financial institutions enabling the feature.
It’s important to note that businesses still need to allow this functionality on their end. Some of the participating companies include SkipTheDishes, foodora, Second Cup, Shell Canada, Maison Simons and MTY Group.
A full list of supporting businesses can be found on Interac’s respective Apple Pay and Google Pay pages.
Source: Interac
