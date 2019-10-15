Pre-ordering the Pixel 4 from Google nets you $150 of in-store credit

You can pre-order the new Pixel 4 and 4 XL from the Google Store right now, and if you do, the company will throw in $150 of in-store credit to buy accessories.
The new Pixel series starts at $999 CAD and ranges up to $1,259 for the 128GB version of the XL model.
Notably, the Pixel 4 and 4 XL cases from Google cost $50, and the Pixel stand costs $109, so this deal would allow users to buy both of these things for $9. However, you’ll need to wait to buy them. The promotion’s fine print says that the buyer will “receive an email notifying them Promotional Balance is added to their account 6-8 weeks after the end of the promotion.”
Google’s fine print states that the promotional balance “may be used for purchases on any eligible items on the Google Store and is not limited to accessories.” Although it doesn’t state what devices are ‘eligible.’
Two other things to take into consideration are that you must check out with your Google Profile signed in since guest checkouts don’t get the $150. Beyond that, you must have a Google Pay account.
If you receive the email from Google with the $150 in funds, take note that it expires on January 31st, 2020.
Source: Google Store
