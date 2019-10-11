Apple’s internal production studio ‘Masters,’ ran by Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht is launching its own series called ‘Masters of the Air,‘ which will launch exclusively on AppleTV+. The new series is a follow-up to HBO’s ‘Band of Brothers,’ and ‘The Pacific.’
The show will follow the true events of the American bomber boys during World War II and is based on the book by Donald L Miller.
John Orloff, who also worked on Band of Brothers will write the series. Additionally, the prolific Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks are producing Masters of the Air.
Reportedly Masters of the Air will be the first series launching from the Masters Apple TV+ studio.
Series like See, The Morning Show and Mythic Quest will also be available on Apple TV+.
Source: Variety
