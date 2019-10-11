The creator of Pokémon Go, Niantic, has developed a new system for nominating where PokéStops are placed in the game.
The system is called Niantic Wayfarer, and it builds off of the PokéStop Nomination feature that’s being slowly rolled out over the world. The feature isn’t live in Canada yet.
The Wayfarer system lets other players who are approved by Niantic help input some information about the perspective PokéStop. In a video, on the new Wayfarer website, Niantic says users will need to verify that the submitted stop isn’t on private property, that it’s not already in the game and a variety of other things.
Niantic says the program is going to roll out before the end of the year, but it’s unclear if it will come to the whole world at once or roll out slowly like the nomination program.
Source: Niantic
