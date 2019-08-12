News
Apple gives first look at ‘The Morning Show’ drama series coming to Apple TV+

Aug 12, 2019

Apple has unveiled a one-minute teaser for its upcoming drama series “The Morning Show” starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell.

“The Morning Show” aims to reveal the lives of the morning show anchors in America. Apple noted in the description that, “the news is only half the story. The Morning Show stars Academy Award-winner Reese Witherspoon, Emmy Award-winner Jennifer Aniston and Emmy Award-winner Steve Carell in a high-stakes drama that pulls back the curtain on early morning TV.”

This is part of the company’s new Apple TV+ that will debut this fall and compete with Netflix and Amazon on original content Apple TV+ will be available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku, along with smart TVs from Samsung, LG, VIZIO and Sony.

