First Nations reserve with fastest mobile download speeds in U.S. and Canada located in B.C.

A new Ookla Speedtest study indicated that a First Nations reserve in Capilano, British Columbia, has the highest mobile download speeds when it comes to reserves in the U.S. and Canada.
Interestingly, the reserve has mobile download speeds that are 27.8 percent faster than in Vancouver.
All ten of the reserves with the fastest mobile download speeds in the U.S. and Canada, except the Kahnawake reserve, have mobile download speeds that are at least 26 percent faster than their nearby cities.
These top ten locations are all home to large commercial enterprises including casinos, shopping centres, resorts, and a data centre. These factors and locations contributed to high mobile download speeds.
In contrast, the reserves that have the slowest mobile download speeds have speeds that are at least 43.5 percent slower than the nearby cities.
The reserves with the slowest mobile download speeds are mostly located far away from large cities. Additionally, most of them don’t have any tourist locations like casinos, which accounts for the slow download speeds.
The Navajo Nation Reservation in the U.S. has the slowest mobile download speeds from all of the reserves that were examined and has speeds that are 80.8 percent lower than the rest of the state.
The study notes that internet speeds depend on a variety of different factors such as geography, economics and population density.
Ookla has acknowledged that it was not able to cover every single reserve, but that it covered locations that had 30 or more samples available.
Source: Speedtest by Ookla
