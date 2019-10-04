SyrupCast Ep. 205: OnePlus 7T, Amazon’s new hardware and Surface foldables

This week, MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke, along with staff writers Bradley Bennett and Dean Daley, talk about the OnePlus 7T, the new Echo devices coming to Canada and all the announcements from Microsoft’s recent keynote.
The OnePlus 7T is the latest addition to the OnePlus lineup. Bradley reviewed the phone recently and overall thinks pretty highly of it, particularly when it comes to camera performance and haptics.
Last week, Amazon held an event in Seattle to announce new hardware and features coming to Alexa. *Whispers* Did you know that if you speak in a whisper to Alexa the voice-activated assistant will respond back in a whisper? ASMR fans rejoice! The new feature is intended to be less disruptive, but as the SyrupCast team notes, it also makes you feel like you’re having a private conversation with your smart speaker. Some of the other new features include the ability to delete recordings and asking the voice-activated assistant to tell you what it heard.
Finally, the team spends a few minutes talking about the announcements from Microsoft’s recent keynote, particularly the Surface Duo and Neo. The SyrupCast squad will be back next week to discuss Microsoft’s event in more detail when Jon Lamont, who covered the keynote for MobileSyrup, is back in the office.
Total runtime: 48:00
Shoutouts: 42:20
Patrick gives his shoutout to Toronto-developed Skate City. Bradley sends a shoutout to Amazon and their low low prices. Finally, Dean shouts out Mean Girls and Microsoft for their recent Keynote event.
