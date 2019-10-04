Google creates graveyard of shut down products for spooky season

It’s finally spooky season and to celebrate Halloween’s impending arrival, Google has created a graveyard of old products that no longer exist.
On October 2nd, Dana Fried, a senior tech lead and manager at Google, tweeted a photo of the mini graveyard.
“Not sure whether spooky or just sad?” Fried tweeted.
Each tombstone has different products, including Google Picasa, Google Buzz, Google Reader, Google Wave, Google+, and Orkut.
Image organizing platform Picasa shut down in 2016, it’s social network Buzz died in 2011 and was taken over by Google+. Of course, Google+ shut down in 2019, while Google Reader passed away in 2013.
Google Wave shut down in 2012, while social networking service Orkut ended service in 2012.
