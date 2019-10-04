News
PREVIOUS|

Google creates graveyard of shut down products for spooky season

Oct 4, 2019

11:48 AM EDT

0 comments

Google

It’s finally spooky season and to celebrate Halloween’s impending arrival, Google has created a graveyard of old products that no longer exist.

On October 2nd, Dana Fried, a senior tech lead and manager at Google, tweeted a photo of the mini graveyard.

“Not sure whether spooky or just sad?” Fried tweeted.

Each tombstone has different products, including Google Picasa, Google Buzz, Google Reader, Google Wave, Google+, and Orkut.

Image organizing platform Picasa shut down in 2016, it’s social network Buzz died in 2011 and was taken over by Google+. Of course, Google+ shut down in 2019, while Google Reader passed away in 2013.

Google Wave shut down in 2012, while social networking service Orkut ended service in 2012.

Source: @leftoblique

Related Articles

News

Oct 25, 2018

7:11 AM EDT

Halloween-themed Xbox sale offers discounts of up to 85 percent off

News

Oct 24, 2018

8:11 AM EDT

PlayStation Store sale discounts Fortnite content and horror games

News

Oct 2, 2019

5:49 PM EDT

Pixel 4 new Google Assistant, Motion Sense and Face Unlock promos leak online

News

Oct 30, 2018

7:05 PM EDT

Google celebrates Halloween with doodle game, Assistant interactions

Comments