This battery could potentially be used for future foldable smartphones

Researchers have discovered a foldable battery that could be used in future foldable smartphones.
ETH Zurich researchers have discovered that the new battery can be folded, twisted and stretched without causing any issues to the power supply.
Watch the video of the battery in action below.
“The two current collectors for the anode and the cathode consist of bendable polymer composite that contains electrically conductive carbon and that also serves as the outer shell,” the researchers explained.
“On the interior surface of the composite, the researchers applied a thin layer of micron-sized silver flakes. Due to the way the flakes overlap like roof tiles, they don’t lose contact with one another when the elastomer is stretched.”
The battery could be used for rollable displays, smartwatches and smart clothing.
Image credit: YouTube (screenshot)
Source: Pocket Now Via: Android Authority
Comments