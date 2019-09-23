Sony says PlayStation 5 will have major power-saving feature

Sony has announced a partnership with the United Nations Environment committee that aims to reduce the power consumption of PlayStation consoles.
As part of this ‘Playing for the Planet’ initiative, Sony has pledged to incorporate a new power-saving feature in its currently unnamed next-generation PlayStation console (commonly referred to as the ‘PlayStation 5’).
In a blog post, Jim Ryan, Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO, wrote that the PS5 “will include the possibility to suspend gameplay with much lower power consumption than PS4.” According to Ryan, estimates point to this being achievable at around 0.5w.
Ryan said this feature would be optional but could save, on average, enough energy to power 1,000 U.S. homes if enabled by only one million users.
Additionally, Ryan said Sony will look into potential PlayStation VR applications “that can raise awareness of climate issues and climate experts.”
Otherwise, Sony’s plans for next-gen — environmental initiatives and otherwise — remain relatively unclear. So far, the Japanese tech giant has only confirmed various specifications of the upcoming console, including that it will have a CPU based on the third-generation AMD Ryzen processor and a GPU based on AMD’s Radeon Navi. With this tech, the system will be able to support up to 8K resolution and significantly faster load times compared to the PS4.
It’s unclear how much the console will cost or when it will launch, but it’s expected to release sometime in late 2020. A full unveiling is rumoured to take place in February.
Source: PlayStation
