PlayStation 5 rumoured to be revealed in February 2020

If the latest rumours are accurate, it looks like Sony’s next-generation PlayStation 5 will officially be revealed in early 2020.
A leaked marketing email from Sony, first posted to NeoGaf and 4Chan, cites a ‘PlayStation Meeting 2020’ event that will reportedly reveal the eagerly anticipated console. This keynote is set to take place on February 12th of 2020, according to the leak.
During the keynote, Sony will reportedly showcase “the future of Sony PlayStation to the whole world.” The company has also already reportedly sent out invites to major publishers like Activision, Ubisoft, and EA to show off their next-gen gaming titles during the presentation.
Sony confirmed the PlayStation 5’s existence earlier this year, stating in an interview with Wired that the console will be capable of 8K resolution visuals — a somewhat dubiously claim — that it will be backward compatible with PlayStation 4 titles and other details.
This event will likely reveal more information about the console, including pricing, specs and possibly even a next-generation PlayStation VR headset. Anticipated notable PlayStation-exclusive games like Ghosts of Tsushima and The Last of Us 2 will also be shown off during the event, according to the leak.
As always, it’s important to keep in mind that this is just a rumour. That said, it does fall in-line with the Ps5’s expected release window.
Microsoft’s Project Scarlett, the company’s next-gen console, is expected to drop at some point during the holiday 2020 shopping season.
Source: NeoGaf, 4Chan Via: Games Radar
