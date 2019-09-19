Roku launching new low-cost streaming sticks and Live TV in Canada

Roku is launching three new streaming sticks in Canada, ranging from $39.99 to $89.99 CAD.
If you’re unfamiliar with Roku, it’s an easy to use smart TV platform that’s built into TVs from TCL and four other brands. It also builds hardware that turns any HDMI equipped TV into a smart TV.
The first of the new hardware devices is called the Roku Express, and it only plays content in regular 1080p high-definition and costs $39.99.
The second is called the Roku Premiere and it plays 4K content with support for the HDR10 standard. Roku is going to sell it for $49.99.
Both of these devices look similar to little black pucks, but they’re a bit smaller. They’re also both flat on one edge so you can stick them to the underside of a TV or maybe somewhere else inconspicuous in a TV stand.
Both devices feature IR blasters so you’ll need to make sure the front is visible when you set them up. They are both so power efficient that they can be powered by pretty much every TV on the markets USB port.
The third new device, the Roku Streaming Stick+, is already out and is just receiving a small upgrade. The new remote that comes with the Streaming Stick+ features a mute button. Since it can act as a universal remote for your TV, Roku wanted to make sure people only really needed the Roku remote.
Beyond the new hardware, Roku is also launching ‘Live Linear’ TV on the Roku Channel. The Roku Channel is the company’s streaming service that aggregates free content from other apps on the Roku platform and provides movies and TV shows through licensing deals with studios.
Live Linear TV adds to that mix by adding in 14 live channels. Roku describes the new channels as such:
- Law & Crime — Watch the courtroom drama unfold live and get in-depth legal analysis on the day’s biggest crime and legal stories.
- Now This — Now This is the most-watched mobile news brand in the world, providing the latest in video news, investigative reports, interviews and original series.
- AllTime — AllTime aims to bring you the most informative, fascinating and engaging top 10 videos.
- TMZ — Get your daily dose of pop culture from the TMZ channel featuring programs such as TMZ Sports, The Hollywood Beatdown, TMZ TV, TMZ Chatter and more.
- AFV — America’s Funniest Home Videos (AFV) shines the spotlight on hilarious videos to bring you America’s ‘real-life’ funny moments captured on video.
- FailArmy — FailArmy is the world’s number one source for epic fail videos and hilarious compilations.
- Pet Collective — The Pet Collective is home to the top trending clips, most entertaining memes, and funniest animal videos.
- People Are Awesome — People Are Awesome is the number one destination for amazing, original videos and compilations of ordinary people doing extraordinary things.
- Adventure Sports Network — Adventure Sports Network (ASN) is the worldwide leader in adventure sports, outdoor, lifestyle and travel.
- Food52 — Come on by the Food52 test kitchen. Our award-winning editors and kitchen experts — like Genius Recipes‘s Kristen Miglore and Dear Test Kitchen‘s Josh Cohen — are here to help with dinner tonight, weekend meal prep, cookie emergencies, you name it.
- Tastemade — Planning your next adventure abroad or at home? Tastemade shows you how it’s done. Whether expanding your palate or your itinerary, Tastemade presents even more of the things you love. Hundreds of hours of original shows, streaming straight to you.
- FilmRise Free Movies — Catch film stars like Owen Wilson, Emma Stone, Morgan Freeman and more in our massive selection of free blockbusters.
- FilmRise Crime — The best Crime TV to satisfy the sleuths among us.
- FilmRise Classic TV — Catch primetime smash hits like 21 Jump Street and Hunter all day long.
Since this content is on the Roku Channel, it will all be free with ads. Roku is still committed to making sure there are less total ads than traditional TV, and those ads repeat less. It aims to have about eight minutes of commercials per hour of TV.
Roku says the new devices will launch at a variety of retailers like Walmart, Best Buy The Source and other in early October.
Live Linear streaming TV will launch on September 19th.
