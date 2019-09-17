News
PREVIOUS|

OnePlus officially reveals the OnePlus 7T design

Sep 17, 2019

9:37 AM EDT

0 comments

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus recently announced its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 7T, will be unveiled on September 26th. However, it seems the company is going against its typical way of teasing the masses and has officially revealed what the device will look like.

On its community forum, CEO Pete Lau said, “we’re going to do something we’ve never done before: unveil the design of our upcoming flagship first in our community.”

OnePlus 7TOnePlus 7T

No further details were communicated, but you can certainly expect OnePlus to continue to share over the next few days.

Rumoured specs of the OnePlus 7 will sport a 6.67-inch display with a 2K Super AMOLED 90hz display, alongside an in-display fingerprint scanner, powered by a Snapdragon 855+ chip, 3800mAH battery, with a 48MP+16MP+12MP camera set-up.

Source: OnePlus

Related Articles

News

Aug 30, 2019

12:48 PM EDT

OnePlus 7T Pro and 7T Pro McLaren Edition to launch on September 26 in India

News

Sep 6, 2019

10:53 AM EDT

OnePlus offers first look at its TV remote

News

Sep 16, 2019

8:34 AM EDT

OnePlus confirms OnePlus7T series launching October 10

Comments