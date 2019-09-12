Apple TV+ will support 4K, Dolby Vision and Atmos

Apple has published a support document on its website that reveals more about its Apple TV+ video streaming service.
Specifically, the document notes that the service will support 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos.
With Dolby Vision, content can be viewed in true high-dynamic range (HDR), while Dolby Atmos offers a more encompassing sound experience.
According to Apple, all of its TV+ original content will support Dolby Vision, while most programming will support Dolby Atmos. The company did not specify which series this will include.
It’s important to note which devices even support these formats in the first place.
As per Apple’s support page, the following devices support Dolby Vision:
- iPhone 8 and later
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)
- iPad Pro (11-inch)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)
- iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
- Apple TV 4K
- 4K, 4K HDR, 4K Dolby Vision and HDR10 content is available on all Mac models introduced in 2018 or later with 4K-resolution screens
- iMac Pro
- Compatible smart TVs
Meanwhile, Dolby Atmos can run on these Apple devices:
- All Mac models introduced in 2018 or later
- iPhone 11
- iPhone XR
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- 11‑inch iPad Pro and 12.9‑inch iPad Pro (3rd generation)
- Apple TV
Apple TV+ will launch in Canada on November 1st at a cost of $5.99 CAD/month.
On day one, Apple TV+ will offer nine originals, including The Morning Show news drama with Jennifer Anniston and Reese Witherspoon, the Emily Dickenson dramedy Dickinson and Jason Momoa-led, shot-in-Vancouver survival drama See.
Source: 9t05Mac
