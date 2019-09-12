A Telus customer received a text recently offering them additional data per month. The text says that for an additional $10 per month, Telus will increase your data by 5GB.
The customer, who sent MobileSyrup the screenshot, also had the option to pay an additional $15 per month for an extra 10GB per month.
To receive a text like this from Telus you’ll have to be subscribed to the carrier’s communications. This is likely getting sent out to only selected Telus customers.
We don’t often see Telus customers getting offers like this. These types of texted offers are usually only offered by Telus’ sub-brand Koodo.
Likely, this customer is not on one of the carrier’s ‘Peace of Mind’ plans.
We’ve reached out to Telus for more information about this text promotion and we will update the article with more information.
