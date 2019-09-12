All Apple Watch apps must be built with WatchOS 6 SDK starting in April

Apple has announced that it will require developers to build Apple Watch apps using the Watch OS 6 SDK starting in April 2020.
In a new post on its website, Apple says Watch OS 6 will, for the first time, enable developers to distribute apps just for Apple Watch. This means they won’t have to produce an iOS companion app.
Further, Apple is promising that Watch OS 6 will introduce a revamped App Store that lets users “easily discover, browse, search, and install apps directly on their wrist.”
Earlier this week, Apple revealed its Series 5 smartwatch, which features an ‘Always on’ display and newly added compass. More information on the wearable can be found in MobileSyrup‘s hands-on.
