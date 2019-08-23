Google Photos will let you search for texts within photos now

Google is now using optical character recognition (OCR) from Google Lens in the Google Photos app.
The feature means you will be able to search for text that appears in your photos or screenshots. You will then be able to copy the text using the Lens feature and paste it in a document or form.
Android Central reported that the feature has started to roll out for some Android devices.
You spotted it! Starting this month, we’re rolling out the ability to search your photos by the text in them.
Once you find the photo you’re looking for, click the Lens button to easily copy and paste text. Take that, impossible wifi passwords 😏
— Google Photos (@googlephotos) August 22, 2019
Google Photos confirmed the new feature in a Twitter reply.
The feature might be most helpful when you’re trying to copy lengthy and complicated Wi-Fi passwords. Simply take a picture of the password, click the Lens button and then copy and paste the text.
The feature will also be available on iOS and on the web client.
Source: Android Central
