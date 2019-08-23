News
Google Photos will let you search for texts within photos now

Aug 23, 2019

8:38 AM EDT

Google Photos and News icons

Google is now using optical character recognition (OCR) from Google Lens in the Google Photos app.

The feature means you will be able to search for text that appears in your photos or screenshots. You will then be able to copy the text using the Lens feature and paste it in a document or form.

Android Central reported that the feature has started to roll out for some Android devices.

Google Photos confirmed the new feature in a Twitter reply.

“Once you find the photo you’re looking for, click the Lens button to easily copy and paste text,” Google Photos wrote in the tweet.

The feature might be most helpful when you’re trying to copy lengthy and complicated Wi-Fi passwords. Simply take a picture of the password, click the Lens button and then copy and paste the text.

The feature will also be available on iOS and on the web client.

Source: Android Central

