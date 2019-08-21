News
Apple’s iPhone 11 to reportedly feature fast charger in the box

Aug 21, 2019

1:32 PM EDT

A new report claims that the iPhone 11 will ship with a USB-C charging brick to allow for fast charging right out of the box.

The phone is still expected to feature a Lightning port, so the cord will be USB-C to Lightning, reports 9to5Mac.

Currently, Apple sells its 18-watt USB-C charging brick for $39 CAD and the USB-C-to-Lightning connector cable range from $25 to $45 depending on the length you buy.

Apple has been shipping iPhones with the same five-watt charger for years so adding a fast charger to the box is a big deal.

We’re expecting Apple to unveil the iPhone 11 on September 1oth if there is any truth to recent rumours

The iPhone 11 is also expected to feature a new Taptic Engine, a much larger square camera bump and Apple’s A13 chipset.

Source: 9to5Mac

