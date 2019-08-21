News
Google’s RCS chat is rolling out to Pixel 2, 2XL, 3, and 3XL on Telus, Koodo and Public Mobile

Aug 21, 2019

2:15 PM EDT

Google’s ‘Rich Communication Service‘ (RCS) is now rolling out to Pixel phones (Pixel 2, 2XL, 3 and 3XL) on Telus’ network with more Android phones to follow.

RCS, which Google calls ‘Chat,’ is the company’s take on Apple’s iMessage. This means that Android users on Telus, Koodo and Public Mobile will start to see read receipts, typing indicators, group chats and now have the ability to send messages over Wi-Fi and data when a connection is available.

The feature’s latest iteration is labelled as ‘Chat’ by Google and is available in Android’s Messages Settings menu.

Telus confirmed to MobileSyrup that the feature is currently rolling out to the Pixel 2, 2XL, 3 and 3 XL, and that it should come to other phones throughout the year.

