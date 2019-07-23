Apple’s iPhone 11 could get new Taptic Engine and front camera, keep Lightning port

If you were hoping that Apple would make the jump to USB-C with its late 2019 and 2020 iPhones, you’re about to be disappointed.
Apple’s upcoming ‘iPhone 11’ is expected to feature a Lightning connector just like its predecessors, according to a new report from 9to5Mac. Other rumoured upgrades include Apple’s A13 processor and a new Taptic Engine currently codenamed ‘leap haptics.’
The new Taptic Engine will likely replace Apple’s current 3D Touch functionality included in the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, but not the iPhone XR.
9to5Mac also backs up previous rumours regarding the iPhone 11 featuring a triple rear camera system, with the new shooter being a wide-angle lens. The additional camera is set to power a new feature called ‘Smart Frame’ that allows users to adjust the framing and perspective of an image after it has been shot.
Apple is also expected to upgrade the iPhone 11’s front-facing camera with the ability to capture slow-motion video at 120fps.
Finally, the report confirms that Apple’s upcoming smartphones will feature the same screen resolutions as the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR.
With less than two months to go before the official reveal of Apple’s new iPhone lineup, they’ll likely be a deluge of leaks regarding the devices in the coming weeks.
MobileSyrup will be on the ground at Apple’s big reveal event bringing you all the news directly from the keynote.
Source: 9to5Mac
