Twitter testing out additional filter for offensive direct messages

Twitter has been testing out a new feature that filters unknown or offensive direct messages into a separate folder.
The social media giant said in a tweet on August 15th that “Unwanted messages aren’t fun. So we’re testing a filter in your DM requests to keep those out of sight, out of mind.”
Unwanted messages aren’t fun. So we’re testing a filter in your DM requests to keep those out of sight, out of mind. pic.twitter.com/Sg5idjdeVv
— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 15, 2019
When you click on the ‘Messages’ folder, then ‘Message Requests,’ a new tab now appears called ‘additional messages.’ Users can then see additional filtered messages and delete them if they want to.
In an effort to further help users have a better experience, Twitter Canada began rolling out the Canadian-exclusive ‘Hide Reply’ test in July. The social network says the feature gives users more control over their conversations without compromising transparency.
Authors of tweets will be able to hide any reply they feel is distracting, irrelevant or offensive. However, the replies are not deleted and instead are just be hidden from individual threads.
This means anyone in the world can see these hidden replies by clicking on the notebook icon. The user can also go into the notebook and unhide replies. Unhiding replies works in the same way as well. Users will need to click on the tiny arrow and select ‘Unhide Reply.’ These hidden tweets can still be liked, retweeted and replied to by anyone.
Comments