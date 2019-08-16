Amazon Canada discounts select Echo devices by up to 50 percent off

Competing with Google’s discount on its smart home products, Amazon Canada has quickly moved and slashed its pricing on select Echo devices.
Labeled as ‘limited time deal’, Amazon has discounted the following devices:
Echo Dot (3rd gen) for $35 (50% off and save $35)
Echo Show 5 for $79.99 (20% off and save $20)
Echo (2nd Generation) for $99.99 (20% off and save $30)
Echo Spot for $129.99 (24% off and save $40)
Previous Generation Kindle Oasis E-reader for $319.99 (26% off and save $110)
You can check them all out here at Amazon Canada
