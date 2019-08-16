Business
Federal government invests $2.2 million to connect rural Ontario communities

Aug 16, 2019

11:15 AM EDT

An image of the Canadian flag blowing in the wind against a backdrop of clouds

The Canadian government is investing $2.2 million CAD in Bell to bring high-speed internet services to four rural Ontario communities.

Bell will also be contributing $1.4 million as part of this investment, a press release from Rural Economic Development Canada said.

The Georgian Bay region in Ontario — specifically the Moose Deer Point First Nation, Dillon, Snug Harbour and Killbear Park —  will be able to connect to high-speed internet services, the release indicated.

The projects being funded are part of the Connect to Innovate program, which received a top-up in Budget 2019.

Similar announcements were made for communities in Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and eastern Ontario.

Connecting these communities is part of Rural Economic Development Minister Bernadette Jordan’s Connectivity Strategy, which includes connecting 100 percent of Canadians to high-speed internet by 2030.

