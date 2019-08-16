Apple suing company that creates browser-based replica of iOS

Apple has filed a lawsuit against Corellium, a company that creates virtual versions of the tech giant’s mobile operating system, iOS.
The suit, filed in the Southern District of Florida was first uncovered by Bloomberg. Corellium’s software operates within a web browser, allowing users to test security flaws in Apple’s operating system. Apple claims that Corellium’s reproduction of iOS is copyright infringement.
“Corellium’s business is based entirely on commercializing the illegal replication of the copyrighted operating system and applications that run on Apple’s iPhone, iPad, and other Apple devices,” reads the suit.
“There is no basis for Corellium to be selling a product that allows the creation of avowedly perfect replicas of Apple’s devices to anyone willing to pay.”
Corellium also, as you may have guessed, doesn’t have an official license from Apple.
Apple often encourages ‘White Hat’ hacking that reveals security flaws in its devices and hardware, but it seems re-creating the tech giant’s mobile operating system in a browser is taking things a step too far for the company.
Just last week Apple’s head of security engineering and architecture announced at this year’s Black Hat convention that Apple’s bug bounty program now includes all of its major platforms. The company’s total payout for uncovering a bug has also been increased to $1 million USD (about $1.3 million CAD), a substantial increase from the previous $200,000 USD (about $265,000 CAD) maximum.
iOS 13, the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system, is expected to drop this fall.
Source: Bloomberg
