La Glace and Valhalla Centre, Alberta to get high-speed internet services

Rural Economic Development Minister Bernadette Jordan announced $472,438 for GPNetworks to bring high-speed internet to the rural communities of La Glace and Valhalla Centre, both located in Alberta.
Residents in the two communities will now have access to high-speed internet services enabling them to “do business online [and] participate in distance education.”
Funding for the community comes from the Government’s Connect to Innovate program, which received a top-up from Budget 2019.
Connecting these communities is part of Jordan’s Connectivity Strategy, which includes connecting 100 percent of Canadians to high-speed internet by 2030.
Jordan announced similar funding for the Eastern Ontario Regional Network’s mobile broadband project. The project aims to bring improved cellular broadband and connectivity to eastern Ontario residents.
Source: Rural Economic Development
