Rogers responds to Videotron deal with $65 15GB unlimited data plan

Not long after Vidéotron rolled out its triple data plans, offering subscribers 15GB of data for $61 per month, Rogers responded by dropping the price of its Infinite unlimited data plans in the region.
Now, the base version of the plan is $65 per month for 15GB of high-speed data followed by unlimited usage at a reduced speed maxing out at 512Kbps.
The price drop puts in more in-line with Vidéotron’s offer. For the extra $4 you pay with Rogers, you also get unlimited usage and shareable data if you want to add more lines (additional lines start at $55 per month).
Further, Rogers decreased the price of its other Infinite plans by $10 as well. That means you can get 20GB of high-speed data for $85 per month, and 50GB for $115 per month.
It’s worth noting that the discounts are only in Quebec, with regular pricing in other provinces coming in at $75 for 10GB, $95 for 20GB and $125 for 50GB.
You can learn more about the discounted plans on Rogers’ website.
