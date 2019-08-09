News
Huawei’s Amber Sunrise P30 Pro colour scheme is now available in Canada

Although, it's only at select carriers

Aug 9, 2019

4:14 PM EDT

There’s a new red Huawei P30 Pro colour available in Canada called Amber Sunrise.

The new hue is available for purchase from a few Canadian carriers including Bell, Sasktel, Virgin and Vidéotron.

Huawei confirmed to MobileSyrup that Virgin Mobile is also be getting the new colour, but its online store has yet to reflect this.

Bell’s choose a phone menu shows the new colour option, but when you click on the phone, you can only buy it in ‘Black’ or ‘Breathing Crystal.’

Vidéotron also lists the new colour, but won’t let shoppers buy it yet.

The one carrier you can grab the new colour from today is Sasktel, but the other carriers should be selling the new P30 Pro colour soon.

Every purchase of the Amber Sunrise coloured phone comes with Huawei’s GT Active smartwatch. 

