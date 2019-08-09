New Discord feature lets you stream games to up to 10 people

Discord has revealed a new feature called ‘Go Live’ that lets you stream games to up 10 people in a voice channel.
Unlike regular private calls, Go Live will only activate if you’re playing a game and share footage from that play session to other people.
Streams will be broadcast in 720p, although those subscribed to the $4.99/month Nitro Classic Discord tier can upgrade streams to 1080p. Meanwhile, standard Nitro ($9.99/month) will be able to stream in 4K.
Go Live can be turned on and off at any time through Discord’s desktop app or the in-game overlay.
The feature will launch to some users on August 15th before rolling out to everyone by the end of the month.
Via: Polygon
