New Discord feature lets you stream games to up to 10 people

Aug 9, 2019

4:52 PM EDT

Discord app on Android

Discord has revealed a new feature called ‘Go Live’ that lets you stream games to up 10 people in a voice channel.

Unlike regular private calls, Go Live will only activate if you’re playing a game and share footage from that play session to other people.

Streams will be broadcast in 720p, although those subscribed to the $4.99/month Nitro Classic Discord tier can upgrade streams to 1080p. Meanwhile, standard Nitro ($9.99/month) will be able to stream in 4K.

Go Live can be turned on and off at any time through Discord’s desktop app or the in-game overlay.

The feature will launch to some users on August 15th before rolling out to everyone by the end of the month.

Via: Polygon

